Those arrested in Germany have no direct link to Paris attacks: minister
November 17, 2015 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Those arrested in Germany have no direct link to Paris attacks: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Seven people arrested by police in western Germany on Tuesday do not appear to be directly linked to the militant attacks in Paris last Friday, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said, adding that at least one of the attackers was still on the run.

“It remains the case that at least one perpetrator is on the run,” de Maiziere told a news conference in Berlin.

Turning to the arrests made near the western German city of Aachen on Tuesday, he added: “The assessment is not yet completed. But as things stand now, it does not appear to be the case that this is directly related to the attacks in Paris.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
