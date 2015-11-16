FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 3:53 PM / in 2 years

Germany's Steinmeier doesn't see use of NATO mutual defense clause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that the attacks in Paris would probably not lead to a proclamation of NATO’s mutual defense guarantee.

“I cannot see that we are moving towards such a situation,” Steinmeier said, stressing that France so far had not raised the issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Steinmeier added that Germany was willing to supply more weapons to Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq to help them fight Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Paul Carrel

