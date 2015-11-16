Germany's Steinmeier doesn't see use of NATO mutual defense clause

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that the attacks in Paris would probably not lead to a proclamation of NATO’s mutual defense guarantee.

“I cannot see that we are moving towards such a situation,” Steinmeier said, stressing that France so far had not raised the issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Steinmeier added that Germany was willing to supply more weapons to Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq to help them fight Islamic State militants.