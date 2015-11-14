FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Paris attacker likely to have crossed Greece: government sources
November 14, 2015

Second Paris attacker likely to have crossed Greece: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A second man suspected to have been among the attackers in Paris on Friday is very likely to have entered Europe though Greece, Greek government sources said.

Earlier, a Greek government minister said the holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in the attacks in Paris had passed through the Greek island of Leros in October.

“It is very likely that a second suspect also passed through Greece. The investigation is continuing,” one of the sources said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

