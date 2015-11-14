FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris concert gunman was French, known to have Islamist ties: source
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Paris concert gunman was French, known to have Islamist ties: source

French national and municipal police patrol inside a commercial center in Nice, France, November 14, 2015, the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - One of the gunmen who died after attacking a Paris concert hall on Friday had French nationality and was known to have ties with Islamist militants, a source close to the inquiry into a series of deadly attacks in Paris said on Saturday.

The same source said that the gunman’s body had been identified by his fingerprints and that he was from the Courcouronnes suburb south of Paris.

Earlier, sources close to the investigation said that a Syrian passport had been found near the body of one of the suicide bombers who blew himself up near a Paris soccer stadium in one of the other attacks.

French media also said that an Egyptian passport had been found near the body of a second suicide bomber at the site.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

