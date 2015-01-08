FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top law enforcer to Paris in wake of newspaper attack
#World News
January 8, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top law enforcer to Paris in wake of newspaper attack

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the nation’s top law enforcement official, will travel to Paris on Sunday to discuss ways to counter violent extremism in the wake of the deadly attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a Justice Department official said on Thursday.

Holder was invited Thursday by the French minister of interior to attend an international meeting convened as a response to Wednesday’s shooting attack by Islamist gunmen that left 12 dead.

“The meetings will include discussions on addressing terrorist threats, foreign fighters and countering violent extremism,” the Justice Department official said.

The United States has offered assistance to French investigators in tracking down those responsible, which French police have identified as brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi.

The newspaper had been firebombed and hacked in the past for printing cartoons that poked fun at militant Islam and some that mocked the Prophet Muhammad.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

