Security forces will be vigilant during election after Paris shooting: French president

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said all the indications were that Thursday's attack on police officers in Paris was terrorist-related and he said security forces would be vigilant during the forthcoming presidential election.

An emergency meeting of security, defense and intelligence top officials would be held on Friday, he said in a televised statement.

Hollande, who is not running again for office in an election which holds its first round on Sunday, said: "We shall be of the utmost vigilance, especially in relation to the election."