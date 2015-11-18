Hollande calls on world to put aside national interest, fight IS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called on the international community on Wednesday to set aside their sometimes diverging national interests and join a grand coalition against hardline militant group Islamic State.

“We must form a vast coalition, to hit Daesh decisively,” Hollande told an assembly of city mayors using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

“The international community must rally around that spirit. I know very well that each country doesn’t have the same interests,” he added.