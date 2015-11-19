Honduras says intercepted six Syrians on false passports in first such cases

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran authorities said on Wednesday they had intercepted a total of six Syrians traveling on doctored Greek passports in the past week, and that they were the first such cases detected in the Central American country.

Five Syrian men were held late on Tuesday in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, on arrival from Costa Rica, and had been planning to head to the United States, police said. A sixth Syrian was turned away on Friday and sent back on a plane to El Salvador.

The Honduran government said it had involved Interpol in the investigation.