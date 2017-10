PARIS (Reuters) - Two people were killed and five were injured, including two seriously, in a shooting outside a nightclub in the northern French city of Lille on Sunday, police and fire services said.

A man who had been refused entry into the club returned with a heavy-caliber gun, shooting indiscriminately at around 3 a.m. (10.00 p.m. EDT) before fleeing the scene. Police were searching for the man.