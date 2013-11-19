FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French prosecutors deny Paris gunman arrested
#World News
November 19, 2013

French prosecutors deny Paris gunman arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A suspected gunman walking in an underground station in Paris on November 18, 2013, is seen in this handout picture taken from surveillance footage and released by Paris Prefecture de Police on November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Prefecture de Police/Handout via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors denied a report in Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday that police had arrested a man believed to have opened fire with a shotgun at the offices of a left-wing newspaper and a major bank in Paris.

The gunman seriously wounded a photographer’s assistant at Liberation newspaper on Monday before firing at least three shots into the lobby of the suburban headquarters of Societe Generale in the La Defense business district 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of the centre.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan

