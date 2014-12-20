FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police shoot dead knife-wielding man in police station
#World News
December 20, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

French police shoot dead knife-wielding man in police station

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police on Saturday shot dead a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is the greatest”) who stabbed and wounded three officers in a police station, authorities said.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, who rushed to the scene, said the man was killed after he attacked the policemen with a knife in a station in Joue-les-Tours, a suburb of the city of Tours in central France.

Cazeneuve confirmed the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, which he said was “extremely violent”.

The counter-terrorism section of the Public Prosecutor’s office has opened a probe for “attempted murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with a terrorist organization”, the Paris Prosecutor’s office said.

“There are grounds to probe whether he acted alone, whether he followed orders, or whether it was a mindless action,” Public Prosecutor Jean-Luc Beck told BFM-TV.

The man was known to police for common crimes but was not on any watch list of the French intelligence services, Cazeneuve said, adding: “The probe is only starting.”

The three wounded officers were hospitalized but were out of danger, he added.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
