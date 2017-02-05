Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, the father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, the father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum, speaks on the phone during an interview with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, the father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum, holds a picture of his son during an interview with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

French police and emergency services are seen in front of the street entrance of the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The machete-wielding attacker who was shot by a French soldier outside the Louvre museum refused to speak to investigators when questioned after being placed in formal detention at a hospital, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times on Friday after he had set upon soldiers with a pair of machetes in what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.

"The first interview took place this morning, but it turned out to be a short one. For the moment, he refuses to talk to investigators," the source at the prosecutor's office said.

One soldier was injured in the incident near the entrance to the Paris museum, which went into lockdown and closed for the rest of the day, reopening on Saturday.

The attacker was carrying a backpack that contained paint spray cans but no explosives, police said.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Bolton)