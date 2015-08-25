Gunman kills four in French travellers' camp

PARIS (Reuters) - A drunken gunman shot dead three members of the same family in a travellers’ camp in northeastern France on Tuesday before killing a gendarme who arrived on the scene, police said.

A six-month-old baby was among the dead, and a three-year-old child was seriously wounded by the suspect before he was shot and injured by police.

One of two gendarmes who were fired upon by the attacker died of his injuries.

The circumstances and motive for the killings near the town of Roye have yet to be established, police sources said.

The suspect is a member of the same travelling community, local deputy mayor Freddy Cantrel told BFM TV.