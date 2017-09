Factbox: The hunt for the Paris attackers

(Reuters) - France and Belgium are hunting suspects and would-be assailants following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more.

Eight people, all dead, were directly involved in the attack and the total may have been 10 or higher. Investigations are centered on Salah Abdeslam who police think might be the eighth assailant referred to in a statement where the militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Here is what we know about the attack suspects and the wider circle pursued by police as attention focuses on the Belgian government warning that there is a “serious and imminent” danger of attacks in Brussels.

KEY EVENTS:

Nov 13: France. Seven assailants dead: three at the Bataclan concert hall, three outside the Stade de France stadium and one of three gunmen involved in the cafe killings.

Nov 18: France. Three people died and eight were arrested in a police assault on a hideout flat in St. Denis. One of the three is identified as suspected ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian of Moroccan origin who also played a direct role in the Nov. 13 cafe shootings, prosecutor Francois Molins said.

Nov 21 onwards: Belgium reports serious and imminent danger of Paris-style attacks, deploying soldiers on the streets of Brussels and conducting police searches for would-be attackers as suspects with links to the Paris attacks.

UNACCOUNTED FOR:

Salah Abdeslam, 26, French, born in Brussels (Sept. 15, 1989). Suspected of having rented the VW Polo and Renault Clio cars used in the attacks. Investigators say he went to Belgium from France the day after the attacks in a VW Golf, despite being stopped by French police along the way in routine road checks, before his name was circulated as a suspect.

His brother, Brahim, was killed in the attack (below). A third brother, cleared of any involvement after briefly being detained, said Salah may have had a change of heart in Paris.

However, fears that Salah is back in Belgium and/or plotting further attacks prompted the cancellation of an international soccer match in Brussels on Nov. 17, a move that was followed by a broader protective shutdown. Brussels closed the underground rail lines of the capital, schools, shopping centers and other public places on Nov. 20.

French police are examining a suspected suicide belt found in a bin in Montrouge on the southwestern edge of Paris, where phone traces suggested Salah was present on the night of Nov. 13. Investigators are trying to establish whether Salah Abdeslam had been meant to carry out another attack in Paris’s 18th district but for some reason did not, prosecutor Molins said.

Mohammad Abrini, 30, Belgian of Moroccan origin, seen by police on video footage at a car fuelling station in Ressons, a town north of Paris near the motorway linking Belgium to the French capital, on the evening of Nov. 12, the day before the attacks.

The Renault Clio the two were seen in was one of the cars used in the attacks. A Belgian police notice describes Abrini as “dangerous and probably armed”.

DEAD ATTACKERS:

Bataclan: (three dead gunmen with suicide vests, of which two have been identified by name)

Ismail Omar Mostefai, 29 (born Nov. 21, 1985), Frenchman of Algerian descent involved in the Nov. 13 Bataclan attack, lived for a time in Chartres area, southwest of Paris. Born in Courcouronnes, south of Paris. Source: prosecutor’s office/judiciary sources. His name was put on French intelligence services’ “S notice” in 2010 for reported radicalization. An unnamed senior Turkish government official says Turkey contacted France about Mostefai in December 2014 and June 2015 but only got a return request for information on him after the Paris attacks..

Samy Amimour, 28 (born Oct. 15, 1987), involved in the Bataclan attack. French, from Drancy near St. Denis. Subject of international arrest warrant since late 2013. Had been under official investigation since October 2012 on suspicion of terrorism-related activity over a plan to go to Yemen. Source: Paris prosecutor’s office statement.

Other: A third attacker in the Bataclan attack was killed by police. No further identity information has been provided.

Cafe killings: (3 involved, 2 identified)

Brahim Abdeslam, 31 (born July 30, 1984), French citizen but born and raised in Brussels, where he ran a bar in the Molenbeek district with brother Salah. Blew himself up at the Comptoir Voltaire cafe in wake of the cafe shootings. His fingerprints were found on one of the AK47 rifles left in a Seat Leon car used in the attacks.

Ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 28, grew up in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, but vanished in 2013 and showed up in Syria. Local media say he was jailed for robbery in 2010 and spent time in prison alongside Salah Abdeslam. Before the attacks, European governments believed Abaaoud was still in Syria, having been in Belgium in January plotting attacks that were foiled when police raided a house in Verviers, killing two Belgian associates.

Prosecutor Francois Molins confirmed on Nov. 24 that Abaaoud both took part in the cafe killings and returned to the killing scenes in Paris after the event on the night of Nov. 13. He also said Abaaoud and another man were believed to be preparing a suicide bomb attack on the La Defense business district in the west of Paris on Nov. 18 or 19.

Closed circuit TV footage showed Abaaoud entering the Croix de Chavaux metro railway station in eastern Paris with another man on Nov. 13, a couple of hundred meters from where the Seat Leon used in the cafe shootings was found, police say. His fingerprints were found on one of three AK47 assault rifles left in the car.

Stade de France: (three dead suicide bombers, 1 named)

Bilal Hadfi, 20 (born Jan 22, 1995). Blew himself up in the Nov. 13 attack on Stade de France stadium. He dropped out of school in Brussels in February 2014 to travel to Syria. Believing he was back, police bugged his apartment but he did not show up.

Other: A man blew himself up outside Gate D at the Stade de France. A passport found near his dead body has the name of Ahmad Al Mohammad, 25, (born Sept. 10, 1990), from Idlib, northwest Syria. His fingerprints match up with prints of a person registered under that name as arriving in Greece in Oct. 3, 2015. Source: French prosecutor’s office. It has not been confirmed that the bomber is the man in the passport.

Other: The fingerprints of a third man who blew himself up outside Gate H of the Stade de France show that he passed through Greece at the same time as the other unidentified stadium suicide bomber, prosecutors say. Police have published a photo in an appeal for help to identify the man.

OTHER DEAD:

Hasna Aitboulahcen: woman, 26, who suffocated under rubble in the Nov. 18 police assault in St. Denis, said prosecutor Francois Molins. Police were tapping her phone as part of a drugs probe and watched her lead Abaaoud back to the apartment before the raid. Abaaoud and another man apparently called her in haste from a bush where they were hiding to find them a hideout on Nov. 17.

Other: Third person who died in Nov. 18 St. Denis assault. Investigators say the person’s DNA matched trades found on one of the AK-47 rifles found in the abandoned Seat and that may mean he is the third man involved in the cafe shootings.

DETAINED:

In France:

Jawad Bendaoud, one of eight arrested in St. Denis swoop, who provided lodgings for Abaaoud. Jawad told French TV as he was being led away to custody on Nov. 18 that he was unaware he had helped suspected terrorists.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said Bendaoud was in contact before and after the attacks with a person using a Belgian phone who was in turn known to have been in phone contact with the attackers.

The other seven arrested, five of whom are thought to be illegal squatters who had taken refuge in the same building, according to police sources, were released after questioning.

In a sweep facilitated by state of emergency rules, police said since Nov. 13 they had conducted 1,233 searches of homes of people suspected of Islamist links (not directly related to attacks), taking 124 into custody. They had confiscated 230 weapons, of which half were army-grade or rifle-size, according to readouts from the Interior Ministry as of Nov. 24.

In Turkey:

Ahmet Dahmani, a Belgian man of Moroccan origin suspected of some form of involvement in the Paris attack was arrested by police in Turkey on Nov. 21, a government official said. A Turkish news agency said he acted as a ‘scout’ in selecting target locations. Dahmani, 26, was arrested at a luxury hotel in the southern Turkish coastal city of Antalya after traveling from Amsterdam on Nov. 14. Two suspected accomplices were also arrested, the official said.

In Belgium:

Five have been detained on suspicion of terrorist-related so far after dozens of arrests. Only two have been named.

The two detained on Nov. 14, Mohammad Amri, 27, and Hamza Attouh, 21, went to Paris by car shortly after the attacks to fetch Salah Abdeslam and bring him back to Belgium.

The three others, not named, include one person arrested on Nov. 19 for possession of weapons and another arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of links to an attack.

Regarding the named men, lawyer Xavier Carette said his client Amri was an unwitting accomplice who knew nothing about any role in attacks when he drove Salah Abdeslam back from Paris to Brussels on night of Nov. 13-14. A lawyer for Attouh quoted him as saying that Abdeslam was “extremely tense” and may have still been wearing a suicide belt under his down jacket.

Mohammad Abdeslam, brother of Salah and dead Brahim, was among five released after arrests on Nov. 19.