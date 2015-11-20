Factbox: The hunt for the Paris attackers

(Reuters) - France and Belgium are trying to track down any living assailants and would-be assailants after the Friday, Nov. 13, attacks on Paris.

French authorities say the suspected ringleader, Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was among those killed in a police assault in Saint Denis, north of Paris, on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know about the attackers who died in Friday’s attacks and Wednesday’s police assault as well as others key to investigations.

SUMMARY OF KEY EVENTS

Nov 13: Seven dead assailants, not all named, played direct roles in the Nov. 13 attacks: 3 at the Bataclan hall, 3 outside the Stade de France stadium, 1 in cafe killings.

Nov 18: Three people died and 8 were arrested in a Nov. 18 police assault on a building in Saint Denis. A statement from the office of French public prosecutor Francois Molins on Thursday said that a body was identified as that of prime suspect Abaaoud.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, Belgian, 28, grew up in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, but vanished in 2013 and showed up in Syria. His father Omar has accused him of kidnapping his younger brother Younes who at the age of 13 was vaunted as becoming the youngest foreign fighter in Syria. He was jailed for robbery in 2010 and spent time alongside Salah Abdeslam. His possible presence in the Saint Denis flat was part of the reason for the Nov. 18 police assault. Up until Wednesday Nov. 18, Abaaoud was believed to be in Syria. CCTV coverage showed him in the Paris metro underground rail network near the place where one car used in the attacks was found, according to a police source. The news prompted media speculation that he too may have taken part directly in the Nov. 13 attacks, and not just organized them.

ON THE RUN/UNACCOUNTED FOR:

Salah Abdeslam, 26, French, born in Brussels on Sept. 15, 1989. Source: notice published by French police/police sources. Suspected of having rented black VW Polo car used in attacks in Paris. Lawyer Xavier Carette told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that Abdeslam returned from Paris to Brussels on Saturday morning after being stopped by French police three times along the way. His brother, Brahim, was killed in the attack (below). His whereabouts are unknown, French PM Manual Valls said on Nov. 19.

OTHER DEAD:

Ismail Omar Mostefai, 29 (born Nov. 21, 1985), Frenchman of Algerian descent involved in Nov 13. Bataclan attack, lived for a time in Chartres area, southwest of Paris. Born in Courcouronnes, south of Paris. Source: prosecutor’s office/judiciary sources. Name was put on French intelligence services’ “S notice” in 2010 for reported radicalization. An unnamed senior Turkish government official says Turkey contacted France about Mostefai in December 2014 and June 2015 but only got a return request for information on him after the Paris attacks.. Members of his family were released from custody after questioning.

Samy Amimour, 28 (born Oct. 15, 1987), involved in Nov 13. Bataclan attack. French, from Drancy near Saint Denis, north of Paris. Subject of international arrest warrant since late 2013. Had been under official investigation since October 2012 on suspicion of terrorism-related activity over a plan to go to Yemen. Source: Paris prosecutor’s office statement.

Brahim Abdeslam, 31 (born July 30, 1984), French, resident of Belgium. Blew himself up at Comptoir Voltaire cafe in Paris in the Nov. 13 attack. Brother of Salah and Mohamad Abdeslam. Source: French judiciary. Brahim tried to go to Syria earlier this year but was sent back by Turkish officials. On his return to Belgium, he was questioned by authorities but released. Brahim owned a bar in the Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek which was closed by officials after a police raid found evidence of drug use. Filings show that Brahim sold the bar in late September.

Bilal Hadfi, 20 (born Jan 22, 1995). Involved in Nov 13. Stade de France attack. Source: French judiciary. Belgian prosecutors say they were aware he had gone to fight in Syria were not aware of his return.

Other: Suicide bomber involved in Stade de France attack. Passport found beside this dead body carries name of Ahmad Al Mohammad, 25, (born Sept. 10 1990), from Idlib, northwest Syria. Passport is being checked but fingerprints match up with print of a person registered under that name as arriving in Greece in October 2015. Source: French prosecutor’s office.

Other: Possible third, unnamed, suicide bomber who died in Nov 13 Stade de France attacks. Source: police notice asking people to help identify the person in a photo.

Hasna Ait Boulahcenis: Woman who died (believed to have blown herself up) during the Nov. 18 police assault on the flat in Saint-Denis. Source: Paris prosecutor. She is believed to be a cousin of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, according to a source close to case.

Other: Third person who died in Nov. 18 Saint Denis assault.

BROADER SWEEPS:

France

Eight were taken into custody in the Nov. 18 raid, of whom three were pulled from the targeted flat and two more from the rubble of building where the flat was located. Another three were arrested in the vicinity: the man believed to have provided the flat, a woman who was with him and another man.

Police have taken 60 people into custody and put a further 118 under house arrest after more than 400 raids as of Wednesday in broader sweeps on suspected Islamist militants; arms finds during searches came to 87 weapons including 11 military-grade weapons, long rifles and handguns. Source: interior ministry statement and Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Belgium

Two of seven people arrested in Nov. 14 raids were detained on terrorism charges. Lawyer Carette told RTBF his client Mohammad Amri and a friend were unwitting accomplices who knew nothing about any role in attacks when Amri drove Salah Abdeslam back from Paris to Brussels. Mohammad Abdeslam, brother of Salah and Brahim (dead), was among five released after preliminary questioning. Police searched another six addresses on Nov. 19 in relation to the Paris attacks and detained one. Much of the focus is on Molenbeek, a poor Brussels district that is home to many Muslim immigrants.

SECURITY SPENDING PLANS:

France plans to spend around 600 million euros on additional security in 2016 after President Francois Hollande announced that its European Union commitments to deficit control would take a back seat to spending on measures including hiring of 5,000 extra police, 2,500 extra judiciary staff and 1,000 extra customs office staff.

Belgium will spend an extra 400 million euros ($427 million) on the fight against Islamist violence, Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday, with more funds to fight hate speech, track potential extremists and boost its intelligence services.