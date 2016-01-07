Man shot dead in Paris carried Islamic State flag: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - A man shot dead at a Paris police station on Thursday was carrying a mobile phone and a sheet of paper showing the Islamic State flag and claims of responsibility written in Arabic, the Paris prosecutor said in a statement.

“A mobile phone and a piece of paper, on which appear the Daesh flag and a clear written claim in Arabic, were found on the individual,” Francois Molins said, referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Molins said that given the circumstances the events would be investigated as a terrorism incident.