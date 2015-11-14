FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State video threatens France a day after Paris bloodshed
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State video threatens France a day after Paris bloodshed

People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State released an undated video on Saturday threatening to attack France if bombings of its fighters continue, a day after gunmen and bombers killed at least 120 people in Paris.

The group’s foreign media arm, Al-Hayat Media Center, made the threat through a militant who called on French Muslims to carry out attacks.

“As long as you keep bombing you will not live in peace. You will even fear traveling to the market,” said the bearded Arabic-speaking militant, flanked by other fighters.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
