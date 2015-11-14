Islamic State video threatens France a day after Paris bloodshed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State released an undated video on Saturday threatening to attack France if bombings of its fighters continue, a day after gunmen and bombers killed at least 120 people in Paris.

The group’s foreign media arm, Al-Hayat Media Center, made the threat through a militant who called on French Muslims to carry out attacks.

“As long as you keep bombing you will not live in peace. You will even fear traveling to the market,” said the bearded Arabic-speaking militant, flanked by other fighters.