U.S. has no credible information on potential attack on homeland: DHS
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#U.S.
November 16, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. has no credible information on potential attack on homeland: DHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no information indicating a potential attack on American soil, a U.S. security official said on Monday after an Islamic State video threatened to strike Washington.

“While we take all threats seriously, we do not have specific credible information of an attack on the U.S. homeland,” an official from the Department of Homeland Security said.

Islamic State warned in a new video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, and threatened to attack in Washington.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
