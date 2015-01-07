FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy anti-terrorist experts to meet after France attack: ministry
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 7, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

Italy anti-terrorist experts to meet after France attack: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday called a meeting of experts to analyze militant threats after gunmen stormed the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine renowned for lampooning radical Islam and killed at least 12 people.

The so-called Strategic Anti-terrorism Analysis Committee, made up of experts from Italy’s police forces and intelligence services, will meet this afternoon “to examine with great attention the terrorist threat in light of the very grave attack in Paris today”, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.