Italy ramps up airport security checks after Paris attacks

ROME (Reuters) - Italy ramped up security at airports across the country on Monday in response to the attack in Paris which has been claimed by Islamic State militants.

Countries across Europe are tightening emergency precautions after Friday’s gun and bomb rampage killed at least 129 people in France’s worst attack since World War Two.

Italy’s civil aviation authority, which had already announced an increase in security in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s attacks, said it had ordered airport directors to intensify measures further.

It advised passengers on departing flights to arrive at airports earlier to allow for longer waiting times due to stricter search procedures.

French police believe at least one attacker is on the run.

France declared a state of emergency after the carnage, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said heightened security measures were being adopted, including strengthening border controls.

However, an Italian police officers’ union said in an angry statement that by the end of Sunday no patrol had been put in place on the Italian border with France in the Liguria region.

Speaking in Belek, Turkey, where leaders of the G20 group of major economies are meeting, Renzi said the problem would take months if not years to resolve.

“It will take great balance and determination,” Renzi told reporters, adding that the way other countries handled the overthrow of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi had added to chaos in the region.

“Raids were launched there without creating a strategy for what came afterwards and now Libya is a no-man’s land,” Renzi said.

Italy has taken in the greatest number of people fleeing the conflict in Libya. Some 140,000 people crossed by boat from Libya to Italy in the first 10 months of this year, the European Union’s border agency Frontex said last week.