Germany's Merkel vows more support for France after attacks
November 25, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel vows more support for France after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

From L-R, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pay their respects to the victims of the November 13th fatal attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would think about how Germany could further support France in fighting terrorism following the Nov. 13 attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

“When the French president asks me to think about what more we can do, then it is our duty to reflect on this and we will also react very quickly here,” Merkel told a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Hollande urged Germany to commit more to the struggle against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, where French warplanes are pounding targets of the militant group, though he also expressed understanding for Berlin’s reluctance to become involved in military operations overseas.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones

