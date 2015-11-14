Mexico says two victims of Paris attacks were Mexican citizens

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two victims of the Paris attacks on Friday were Mexican women with dual nationality, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that one of the women also held a Spanish passport, while the other had joint Mexican-U.S. citizenship, but did not give further details.

Speaking on local television, Mexico’s ambassador to France Agustin Garcia-Lopez said the two were young women and that the government would not comment on their identities for now.

A Mexican official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. passport holder had already been identified in the United States as California college student Nohemi Gonzalez. The other woman was born in Mexico, the official added.

Javier Duarte, governor of Veracruz state, identified the second woman in a Twitter posting as Michelle Gil Jaimes from the Gulf of Mexico port of Tuxpan.

A third Mexican citizen with dual Austrian nationality injured in the attacks was operated on successfully earlier on Saturday and was now recovering, the ministry said.