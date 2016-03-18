FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian premier confirms Belgian police caught Paris attacks prime suspect
March 18, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Belgian premier confirms Belgian police caught Paris attacks prime suspect

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel confirmed three suspects had been detained on Friday following a police raid the Molenbeek district of Brussels, including the most wanted fugitive following the Paris attacks in November.

He was speaking in a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

“It’s a very important result in the battle for democracy, for the values that we want to embody against this abominable form of obscurantism,” Michel said.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Barbara Lewis

