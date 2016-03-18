Belgian premier confirms Belgian police caught Paris attacks prime suspect

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel confirmed three suspects had been detained on Friday following a police raid the Molenbeek district of Brussels, including the most wanted fugitive following the Paris attacks in November.

He was speaking in a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

“It’s a very important result in the battle for democracy, for the values that we want to embody against this abominable form of obscurantism,” Michel said.