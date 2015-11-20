FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France sees surge in army recruitment enquiries after attacks
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

France sees surge in army recruitment enquiries after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Requests for information about joining the French army have surged following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, military officials said on Friday.

Colonel Herve Chene, head of airforce recruitment, said the numbers visiting his unit’s hiring centers had tripled since Islamist militants killed at least 130 people a week ago.

Clicks on his unit’s recruitment website had shot up too.

“Under normal circumstances, our website gets 2,000 visits per day. Now we have over 20,000,” Chene told Reuters.

“All of the armed forces are seeing increased numbers.”

Commandant Reynald Tambour at Paris’s airforce recruitment center said inquiries about joining had risen from five or six a day normally to more than 20 in the last few days.

The attacks by gunmen and suicide bombers on cafes and a concert hall packed with rock fans in Paris and outside the Stade de France sports stadium on the northern outskirts of the capital were the most deadly in France since World War Two.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Brian Love and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.