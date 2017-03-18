FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Man shot at Orly known to French secret service: minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 5 months ago

Man shot at Orly known to French secret service: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A man shot dead at France's Orly airport after trying to snatch a patrol soldier's weapon was known to police and intelligence services and had shot and injured an officer in another part of the Paris region when stopped for an identity check earlier on Saturday, the interior minister said.

Minister Bruno Le Roux, speaking to reporters at the airport south of the French capital, said the man had tried but failed to snatch the weapon before being killed.

"His identity is known to police and intelligence services," the minister said of the dead man. The police officer injured north of Paris during an I.D. check prior to the airport incident did not appear to have very serious injuries, he said.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.