Man shot at Orly known to French secret service: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - A man shot dead at France's Orly airport after trying to snatch a patrol soldier's weapon was known to police and intelligence services and had shot and injured an officer in another part of the Paris region when stopped for an identity check earlier on Saturday, the interior minister said.

Minister Bruno Le Roux, speaking to reporters at the airport south of the French capital, said the man had tried but failed to snatch the weapon before being killed.

"His identity is known to police and intelligence services," the minister said of the dead man. The police officer injured north of Paris during an I.D. check prior to the airport incident did not appear to have very serious injuries, he said.