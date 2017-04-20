FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Prosecutor says Paris gunman identified, assessing if he had accomplices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 4 months ago

Prosecutor says Paris gunman identified, assessing if he had accomplices

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The gunman who killed one police officer and wounded two others in central Paris on Thursday has been identified, but his name will not be revealed until investigators determine whether he had accomplices, the Paris prosecutor said.

"The identity of the attacker is known and has been checked. I will not give it because investigations with raids are ongoing," Francois Molins told reporters.

"The investigators want to be sure whether he had or did not have accomplices."

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the wounded police officers' lives were no longer in danger.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.