Prosecutor says Paris gunman identified, assessing if he had accomplices

PARIS (Reuters) - The gunman who killed one police officer and wounded two others in central Paris on Thursday has been identified, but his name will not be revealed until investigators determine whether he had accomplices, the Paris prosecutor said.

"The identity of the attacker is known and has been checked. I will not give it because investigations with raids are ongoing," Francois Molins told reporters.

"The investigators want to be sure whether he had or did not have accomplices."

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the wounded police officers' lives were no longer in danger.