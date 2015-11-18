Morocco provided intelligence to help France in Paris raids: sources

PARIS (Reuters) - Moroccan security officials provided information that helped their French counterparts launch raids in the Paris suburb of St.Denis on Wednesday, a Moroccan source said.

“We exchanged information. Morocco gave information this morning with regard to the events that unfolded this morning,” the source said, referring to the St.Denis raid.

At least two people holed up in a flat in the Paris suburb of St.Denis were killed and seven arrested during the police raid this morning.

A French police source said four representatives of Moroccan security services were in Paris on Tuesday to meet the heads of judicial police.