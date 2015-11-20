FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande thanks Morocco for help after Paris attacks
November 20, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande thanks Morocco for help after Paris attacks

French President Francois Hollande (R) accompanies Morocco's King Mohammed VI as he leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande on Friday thanked the King of Morocco for the “effective help” the north African state had given France after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Moroccan and French sources have told Reuters Rabat had given vital information that led to locating Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected Islamic State coordinator of the last week’s attacks, to a flat in the Parisian suburbs.

“The president thanked the King of Morocco for the efficient help given by Morocco following Friday’s attacks,” a French presidency statement said after the two met in Paris.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
