NATO says stands with France against terrorism

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Atlantic defense alliance would stand with France “strong and united” against terrorism, following the killing of dozens of people in Paris on Friday night.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific terrorist attacks across Paris tonight. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, with all those affected, and with the people of France,” he said. “We stand strong and united in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism will never defeat democracy.”