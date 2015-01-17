At least three killed in Charlie Hebdo riots in Niger capital

NIAMEY (Reuters) - At least three people were killed in protests in the Niger capital against French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Saturday, police sources said, bringing the death toll to eight from two days of violence in the West African country.

The police sources said that two charred bodies were found inside a burned church in the outskirts of Niamey, while the body of a woman was found in a bar. She was believed to have asphyxiated from tear gas and smoke, they said.