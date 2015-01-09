FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on Paris developments by counter terrorism adviser
#World News
January 9, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Obama briefed on Paris developments by counter terrorism adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - The White House said President Barack Obama was briefed on Friday on the unfolding situation in Paris, where there was a violent end to two stand-offs linked to Islamist militants.

“This afternoon the president was briefed by assistant to the president and counter terrorism and homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco on the latest developments in Paris. The president will continue to receive updates as warranted,” said Eric Schultz, a White House spokesman.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

