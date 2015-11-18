Obama is briefed on French police raid in Paris suburb: U.S. official

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S President Barack Obama was briefed on a French police raid on Wednesday in a Paris suburb related to last week’s attacks in the French capital, a White House official said.

“This is a French law enforcement operation, but the president asked to be updated as appropriate,” the official said in Manila, where Obama is attending a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

Gunfire and explosions shook the Paris suburb of St. Denis early on Wednesday when French police raided an apartment where a Belgian Islamist militant suspected of masterminding the coordinated suicide bombings and shootings that killed 129 people in the city was possibly holed up.