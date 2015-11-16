Belgium says reports of Paris mastermind are unconfirmed rumors

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Reports that Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian national currently in Syria, was the mastermind behind the attacks in Paris on Friday are unconfirmed rumors, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.

“Those are rumors, it’s not confirmed at all and we won’t comment on this,” Brussels prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, a source close to the French investigation told Reuters that Abaaoud was investigators’ best lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people.