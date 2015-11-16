FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium says reports of Paris mastermind are unconfirmed rumors
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
November 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / in 2 years

Belgium says reports of Paris mastermind are unconfirmed rumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Reports that Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian national currently in Syria, was the mastermind behind the attacks in Paris on Friday are unconfirmed rumors, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.

“Those are rumors, it’s not confirmed at all and we won’t comment on this,” Brussels prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, a source close to the French investigation told Reuters that Abaaoud was investigators’ best lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

