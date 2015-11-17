FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Let's go' text found on Paris attacker's cell phone
November 17, 2015

'Let's go' text found on Paris attacker's cell phone

PARIS (Reuters) - A cell phone has been found near the site of one of Friday’s Paris shootings with a map of the music venue that was attacked and a text message on it saying words to the effect of “let’s go”, a source with knowledge of the investigations said.

Confirming reports on French web site Mediapart and U.S. television channel CNN, the source said the phone was found in a dustbin near the Bataclan concert hall where the bloodiest of the shootings took place.

At least 129 people died in the killings, including 89 at Bataclan. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the co-ordinated suicide bombings and shootings.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Chine Labbe; Editing by Andrew Callus and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci

