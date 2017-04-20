FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
French interior ministry spokesman says second policeman not dead in Paris
April 20, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 months ago

French interior ministry spokesman says second policeman not dead in Paris

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French interior ministry spokesman said on Thursday that a second policeman had not died of his wounds from an attack in Paris, as had been earlier reported.

But he said that, apart from the policeman killed on the spot by the attacker, two police officers had been seriously wounded.

"An automatic weapon was used against police, a weapon of war," the spokesman, Pierre-Henry Brandet, told reporters, adding that the "terrorist threat" in the country remained high.

Brandet said the shooting started at shortly after 9 p.m. when a car stopped alongside a stationary police car. "A man immediately got out and opened fire on the police car, fatally wounding a police officer ... He also wounded a second one, it would seem very seriously," he said.

The identity of the attacker, who was killed, had not yet been definitely established, he said.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Sarah White

