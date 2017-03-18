FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-terrorism prosecutor opens probe into Paris incidents: official
#World News
March 18, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 months ago

Anti-terrorism prosecutor opens probe into Paris incidents: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation after a man was shot dead while trying to grab an assault weapon from soldiers at Paris airport, an official at the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation will also cover an earlier incident in which a man, believed to be the same person, fired on security services after a routine road check.

A police source said the man was known to authorities and had been on a police watch list.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

