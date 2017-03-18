FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Airport attacker vowed to 'die for Allah': Paris prosecutor
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 5 months ago

Airport attacker vowed to 'die for Allah': Paris prosecutor

Emergency services arrive at Orly airport southern terminal after a shooting incident near Paris, France March 18, 2017.Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A man who attacked soldiers at Paris Orly airport on Saturday carried a petrol can and shouted he was there to "die for Allah", Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said.

According to testimony of soldiers who witnessed the attack, the assailant put his air gun to the head of a woman soldier and shouted to other soldiers with her: "Put down your guns. Put your hands on your head. I am here to die for Allah. In any case, there will be deaths."

The attacker, who Molins named as Zied ben Belgacem, was shot dead by the other soldiers. Molins said three people were being held in police custody.

He said Belgacem's choice of target and evidence that he had been radicalized justified launching a terrorism investigation.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.