Qatar says Paris attacks against all human, moral values

PARIS (Reuters) - Attacks in Paris that killed more than 100 people violate all human and moral values, Qatar’s foreign minister said in a statement.

“The state of Qatar, through its foreign minister, strongly condemns these heinous attacks that have struck the French capital causing so many victims,” Khaled al-Attiyah said in a statement sent to Reuters by the embassy in Paris.

“These acts, which target stability and security in France are against all human and moral values,” he added.