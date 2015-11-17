French police make 128 overnight raids after Paris attacks

PARIS (Reuters) - French police conducted 128 raids overnight following a wave of shootings and suicide bombings in Paris on Friday which left at least 129 people dead, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

He told France Info radio station police were making rapid progress in their investigation into the attacks claimed by Islamic State militants but declined to give further details.

President Francois Hollande has declared a state of emergency allowing administrative arrests and searches without a warrant following the bloodiest attacks in French history.