FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French police make 128 overnight raids after Paris attacks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

French police make 128 overnight raids after Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police conducted 128 raids overnight following a wave of shootings and suicide bombings in Paris on Friday which left at least 129 people dead, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

He told France Info radio station police were making rapid progress in their investigation into the attacks claimed by Islamic State militants but declined to give further details.

President Francois Hollande has declared a state of emergency allowing administrative arrests and searches without a warrant following the bloodiest attacks in French history.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.