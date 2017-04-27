FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 4 months ago

Weapons, Molotov cocktail products found at flat of French Reunion shooting suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Various weapons and ingredients used to make Molotov cocktails were found at the flat of a man suspected of wounding two police officers during a shooting incident on the French overseas territory of La Reunion, France's Interior Minister said.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said in a statement that the suspect's mother had also been arrested as part of the investigation, along with her son.

The Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism section opened an investigation into the incident after the two police officers were wounded on Thursday morning by the armed gunman. [nP6N1H602G]

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Irish

