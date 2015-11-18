Italy deploys soldiers around Rome after Paris attacks

ROME (Reuters) - Rome has visibly beefed up security in the wake of last week’s attacks in Paris, with soldiers on guard in busy areas of the Italian capital and heightened checks for visitors to the Vatican City.

Soldiers stood outside underground train stations on Wednesday and also in St. Peter’s Square, where Pope Francis addressed pilgrims. Carabinieri military police stepped up bag checks and plain clothes officers mingled with the crowd.

The armed forces have assigned 700 extra soldiers to protect Rome and a senior municipal official said patrols would be set up in almost every underground train station and other public places, reaching out right into the city’s periphery.

“We need to be vigilant, but life continues,” said priest Father Sergio, in the Vatican to hear Pope Francis speak. “We cannot be stopped by those who create terror.”

Police said some 20,000 people attended the pope’s regular audience, far fewer than usually turn out.

Italy has raised its security alert level to 2, the highest it can go without a direct attack on the nation.

Rome is seen as the most likely target for Islamist militants in Italy, partly because of the presence of Pope Francis, Interior Minister Angelino Alfano has warned.

The senior municipal official, Franco Gabrielli, said his office was preparing a system to intercept drones and possibly shoot them down after the government warned that the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, could use the unmanned craft to attack Rome.