FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Rouhani tells Hollande need 'all our might' to fight Islamic State: source
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Rouhani tells Hollande need 'all our might' to fight Islamic State: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - It is of vital importance to fight Islamic State with “all our might”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, a day after Paris called for a grand coalition to destroy the group.

“President Rouhani ... insisted on the vital importance of the fight against Daesch (Islamic State) and terrorism with all our might,” a French presidential source said after a call between the two presidents.

The (two men) insisted on the importance of the Vienna peace talks to resolve the conflict in Syria, the source said.

Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.