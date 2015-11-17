Iran's Rouhani tells Hollande need 'all our might' to fight Islamic State: source

PARIS (Reuters) - It is of vital importance to fight Islamic State with “all our might”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, a day after Paris called for a grand coalition to destroy the group.

“President Rouhani ... insisted on the vital importance of the fight against Daesch (Islamic State) and terrorism with all our might,” a French presidential source said after a call between the two presidents.

The (two men) insisted on the importance of the Vienna peace talks to resolve the conflict in Syria, the source said.