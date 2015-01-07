Saudi Arabia condemns deadly attack on Paris satirical magazine

A resident holds a placard which reads "I am Charlie" on a balcony near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, condemned Wednesday’s shooting attack on a French satirical magazine known for its send-ups of radical Islam.

“...The kingdom therefore strongly condemns and denounces this cowardly terrorist act that is rejected by true Islamic religion as well as the rest of the religions and beliefs,” the Saudi state news agency SPA said, citing an official source.

Egypt’s leading Islamic authority, Al-Azhar, also condemned the attack, which killed at least 12 people including two police officers, the worst militant attack on French soil for decades.