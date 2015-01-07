Spain beefs up security after French newspaper attack

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain said it was beefing up security around key infrastructure after an armed attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on Wednesday in which at least 12 people were killed.

“This transitory measure ... has been taken despite there being no single additional threat to Spain because of what happened in Paris,” Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz told a news conference.

Fernandez Diaz said Spain had raised its security level to 3 from 2 on a scale where four marks the maximum threat, adding the move meant additional measures to protect critical infrastructure. He provided no further details.

Hooded gunmen shot dead at least 12 people at the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which is known for lampooning Islam.

After the attack several Spanish media companies called in police as a precautionary measure after receiving suspicious packages, including one at El Pais publisher Prisa.

Spanish free newspaper 20 Minutos, financial daily El Economista and online paper Libertad Digital also received suspicious packages and their offices were evacuated.

All incidents proved to be false, the companies said.

Islamist militants targeted Madrid’s main train station in March 2004, killing nearly 200 people.