Franco-German summit postponed as France hunts attackers

PARIS (Reuters) - A meeting scheduled for Sunday between the leaders of France and Germany has been postponed, French President Francois Hollande’s office said on Friday as anti-terrorist forces sought to track down the perpetrators of an attack at weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The meeting, a working dinner that was set to take place in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, was put off at the request of European Parliament President Martin Schulz, the man who had set it up, Hollande’s office said.