St. Denis 'landlord' to go before French anti-terrorism judge
November 24, 2015 / 8:23 AM / 2 years ago

St. Denis 'landlord' to go before French anti-terrorism judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Jawad Bendaoud, the man who provided accommodation in the St. Denis apartment to three people killed in a police raid there last week, will appear before an anti-terrorism judge on Tuesday, a judicial source told Reuters.

Presumed mastermind of the Paris attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian of Moroccan origin, died in that raid, along with Hasna Aitboulahcen, a woman police believe had links to Abaaoud, and a third unidentified person.

Bendaoud has been in detention since he was arrested during the raid last week on Wednesday, which followed a series of coordinated shootings in Paris in which 130 people died.

Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
