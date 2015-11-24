St. Denis 'landlord' to go before French anti-terrorism judge

PARIS (Reuters) - Jawad Bendaoud, the man who provided accommodation in the St. Denis apartment to three people killed in a police raid there last week, will appear before an anti-terrorism judge on Tuesday, a judicial source told Reuters.

Presumed mastermind of the Paris attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian of Moroccan origin, died in that raid, along with Hasna Aitboulahcen, a woman police believe had links to Abaaoud, and a third unidentified person.

Bendaoud has been in detention since he was arrested during the raid last week on Wednesday, which followed a series of coordinated shootings in Paris in which 130 people died.