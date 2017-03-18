FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Same individual behind Paris incidents: police source
#World News
March 18, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 5 months ago

Same individual behind Paris incidents: police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The man who was shot dead by soldiers at Orly airport on Saturday was the same individual who had shot at security services earlier in the morning in northern Paris and was a radicalized Muslim known to authorities, a police source said.

"A police road check took place in Stains (northern Paris) this morning at 0700. It turned bad and the individual shot at the officers before fleeing," one police source said.

"This same man - a radicalized Muslim known to intelligence services and the justice system - then took a Famas (assault weapon) from a soldier at Orly's southern terminal ... before being shot dead by a soldier."

A second police source said the two incidents were linked.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

