Video footage triggers search for extra assailant in Paris shootings
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Video footage triggers search for extra assailant in Paris shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators have determined from video footage that there were three men in a car used for the shootings at bars and restaurants in Paris on Friday and that one unidentified additional man was now being sought, two sources told Reuters.

“Three men were in the black Seat used to fire on the bar terraces and restaurants,” a judicial source said.

The source said that investigators were now sure that alongside Salah Abdeslam, who is being sought by police, and his brother Brahim who blew himself up at the scene, there was a third man, whom they have yet to identify.

“He is therefore being sought,” a second source close to the investigation said.

Reporting By Chine Labbe; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
