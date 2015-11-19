FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whereabouts of Paris attack suspect Abdeslam unknown: French PM
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2015 / 7:33 PM / 2 years ago

Whereabouts of Paris attack suspect Abdeslam unknown: French PM

Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France does not know if Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam is in France or Belgium, nor whether more groups linked directly to the gunmen are still at large, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

“The threat is there. We don’t know at this point in the investigation if there are groups, individuals, who are directly linked to the attack on Friday evening,” Valls told France 2 television.

“We don’t know yet one can imagine. That’s why the threat is still there.”

Salah Abdeslam, 26, a French national born in Brussels, is suspected of having rented a black VW Polo car used in the attacks in Paris.

Lawyer Xavier Carette told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that Abdeslam returned to Brussels from Paris on Saturday morning after being stopped by French police three times along the way.

Asked if he knew whether Abdeslam was in France or Belgium, Valls said: “No (...) The hunt continues.”

“We know there are other individuals who may come to Europe. We must be vigilant,” he said.

Abdeslam’s brother Brahim, 31, blew himself up at the Comptoir Voltaire cafe during the attacks, according to the French judiciary.

Reporting by John Irish and Matthias Blamont; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.