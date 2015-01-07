FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police hunting for three French nationals over Paris shooting
January 7, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Police hunting for three French nationals over Paris shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French policemen and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Police are searching for two brothers from the Paris region and a man from the northeastern city of Reims, all French nationals, over Wednesday’s shooting attack at satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, a police official and government source said.

The three include two brothers aged 32 and 34 as well as a man aged 18, the government source told Reuters.

The police source said one of the brothers had previously been tried on terrorism charges. A huge manhunt was under way for the attackers - suspected Islamist militants who escaped after shooting dead some of France’s top cartoonists at Charlie Hebdo, as well as two police officers.

Reporting By Nicolas Bertin and John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich

